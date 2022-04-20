Eight monuments in Donegal to share over €300,000 in funding

Eight archaeological monuments in County Donegal are set to benefit from over €300,000 in funding under the Community Monuments Fund.

The Community Monuments Fund is an initiative by the National Monuments Service of the Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage in partnership with local authorities.

Funding has been allocated to the Donegal GAP Heritage & History Group for restoration works to Doon Fort (€85,000); to Malin Head Community Association for conservation works to Malin Well Old Church in Ballygorman townland, Inishowen (€64,193) and to Killybegs History & Heritage Committee (€44,129) for the continued conservation of St. Catherine’s Church, Killybegs.

St. Catherine’s historic graveyard is one of 50 historic graveyards in the guardianship of Donegal County Council.

Funding was also awarded to Raphoe Community in Action (€29,623) for a conservation report on the Bishop’s Palace, Raphoe; to the Ballyshannon Regeneration Group (€20,756) to commission a conservation report on Abbey Assaroe; to Dunkineely Community Ltd. (€18,692) for a conservation plan on McSwyne’s Castle; and to Northburgh Castle Conservation Group (€30,000) for a detailed method statement and tender documentation to Northburgh Castle, Greencastle.

Funding was also awarded to Fahan Community Development Partnership (€8,165) to develop an interactive virtual tour of St. Mura’s Graveyard in Fahan and to continue to monitor the stability of St. Mura’s Cross.

All the capital works and reports must be carried out by early October and Donegal County Council’s Heritage Office, County Museum and Conservation Office will advise and support applicants in the delivery of these projects over the coming months.