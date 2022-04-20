Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

GAA’s disciplinary process in disarray – Brendan Kilcoyne

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin
Aidan Nugent Armagh and Ordhan McFadden McFerry. Photo Geraldine Diver.

Highland’s Match Analyst Brendan Kilcoyne says the integrity of the GAA’s disciplinary process has come into question after Armagh had three bans overturned by the CAC on Tuesday evening.

Stefan Campbell, Ciaran Mackin and Aiden Nugent will now be available for Sunday’s provincial championship clash with Donegal in Ballybofey.

The trio were banned for one game for their involvement in the melee at the end of the league tie on the 27th March in Letterkenny.

Last week Rian O’Neill was successful in his appeal for alleged striking but the other three suspensions failed at the first attempt.

That has now changed after the meeting with the CAC and Manager Kieran McGeeney has received a massive boost ahead of their Championship opener.

Donegal will still be without Odhran McFadden Ferry and Neil McGee as the county accepted the punishment from the referee’s report on the day of the incident in Letterkenny.

Brendan says the process is in disarray:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine till Noon Show

20 April 2022
luh123
News, Top Stories

Major drop in number of Covid patients in hospital

20 April 2022
Mica House 5
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Missed opportunities’ for Council on mica discussions

20 April 2022
letterkenny-town-park_0
Audio, News, Top Stories

Renewed calls for wardens at Letterkenny Town Park

20 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine till Noon Show

20 April 2022
luh123
News, Top Stories

Major drop in number of Covid patients in hospital

20 April 2022
Mica House 5
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Missed opportunities’ for Council on mica discussions

20 April 2022
letterkenny-town-park_0
Audio, News, Top Stories

Renewed calls for wardens at Letterkenny Town Park

20 April 2022
classroom
Audio, News, Top Stories

Higher salaries needed for new teachers – TUI

20 April 2022
polestar
News, Top Stories

Next stage of Four Lane project to start this week

20 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube