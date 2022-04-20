Initiatives being developed to support Donegal film industry

A number of initiatives are currently being developed to support the film industry in Donegal.

The Donegal Film Office at Donegal County Council is currently working in conjunction with Udaras na Gaeltachta in a bid to support and sustain the local industry further.

Aideen Doherty from the Donegal Film Office says there’s a huge amount of talent in Donegal and they’re trying to ensure that as many people as possible are afforded opportunities.

Ms Doherty says the county is in prime position to compete on a world-wide level: