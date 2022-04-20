Ministers to consider draft bill on work life balance

Cabinet Ministers will consider a draft bill this morning to improve work life balance.

The bill includes a legal right to request flexible working hours and remote working for parents and carers of children up to age 12.

It would give people five days of unpaid leave a year to take care of family members who need support with medical issues.

The bill would also extend the right to paid breastfeeding breaks from six months to two years.

Director of HR firm CIPD Ireland, Mary Connaughton, says giving people the right to time off to care for others is a good idea:

