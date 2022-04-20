Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Ministers to consider draft bill on work life balance

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

Cabinet Ministers will consider a draft bill this morning to improve work life balance.

The bill includes a legal right to request flexible working hours and remote working for parents and carers of children up to age 12.

It would give people five days of unpaid leave a year to take care of family members who need support with medical issues.

The bill would also extend the right to paid breastfeeding breaks from six months to two years.

Director of HR firm CIPD Ireland, Mary Connaughton, says giving people the right to time off to care for others is a good idea:

>*

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

leinster house
Audio, News, Top Stories

Ministers to consider draft bill on work life balance

20 April 2022
Dublin Airport
News, Top Stories

Dublin Airport issues new travel advice

20 April 2022
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries Tuesday April 19th

19 April 2022
garda checkpoint
News, Top Stories

R231 Rossnowlagh reopens

19 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

leinster house
Audio, News, Top Stories

Ministers to consider draft bill on work life balance

20 April 2022
Dublin Airport
News, Top Stories

Dublin Airport issues new travel advice

20 April 2022
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries Tuesday April 19th

19 April 2022
garda checkpoint
News, Top Stories

R231 Rossnowlagh reopens

19 April 2022
Michaela McAreavey with her father, Tyrone manager Mickey Harte
News, Top Stories

Man rearrested in Michaela McAreavey case

19 April 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Man taken to hospital following crash in Redcastle

19 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube