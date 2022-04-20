‘Missed opportunities’ for Council on mica discussions

Donegal County Council has come under fire over what’s been described as a number of missed opportunities to discuss the mica redress scheme with key influential figures.

Special advisor to the Housing Minister Kevin Dillon was in Donegal this week where he met with the Mica Action Group and a number of affected homeowners however he didn’t meet with the Council.

It follows a visit by the Taoiseach to the county a few weeks ago – again a mica meeting between him and the local authority was not facilitated.

PRO of the Mica Action Group Michael Doherty says that’s disappointing: