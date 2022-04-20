Next stage of Four Lane project to start this week

The next stage of works on the Four Lane Road Safety Improvement Scheme in Letterkenny are to commence tomorrow.

Works have been ongoing on the main artery into the town over the past number of months.

Road construction and surfacing works are to commence on the Four lanes project in Letterkenny tomorrow.

The works will affect the two outbound lanes from the Polestar Roundabout to the Dry Arch Roundabout.

Donegal County Council say the works which are expected to last until Friday April 29th will be carried out during day time and night time phases.

An amended traffic management arrangement will be put in place to accommodate the works while maintaining passing traffic.

Access to all residents and businesses will be maintained for the duration of works.

The Council has thanked people for their co-operation through the delivery of the major project and apologised for any inconvenience caused.