Watch / Listen: Letterkenny gearing up for Gordan West Cup Final

On Saturday evening, Letterkenny will battle with Monaghan for the Gordan West Cup at the home of Ulster Rugby in Belfast.

Letterkenny last played in the final at Ravenhill eleven years ago.

The club are currently fighting on two fronts with promotion to Ulster Championship 2 still achievable.

In Highand’s big game build up, Ryan Ferry spoke with a number of members from the Leterkenny club, Head Coach Paul O’Kane and his assistant Ali Ferguson only took over the reigns at the Dave Gallagher Grounds in May of last year.

Paul says the build up has been exciting:

Joint Captains David Brown and Ciaran Clarke along with Darragh McConnell:

Watch Jack Speer who is in his first year of senior rugby and can’t wait to step onto to the Ravenhill pitch:

