The number of people in ICU with Covid is at it’s joint-lowest point since last August.

There’s 37 in critical care with the virus, the same as March 11th, but to get a lower total you’ve to go back to August 11th 2021.

There’s currently 654 patients with the virus in hospitals – however many of them are incidental admissions.

Latest figures for Letterkenny University Hospital show that there were 24 Covid patients being treated on site, 2 in ICU.