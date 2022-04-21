Donegal ETB & Údarás na Gaeltachta sign Memorandum of Understanding

Donegal ETB and Údarás na Gaeltachta have signed a five-year memorandum of understanding.

The aim is to develop a relationship whereby the two parties recognise each other as partner organisations which will is set to benefit both organisations, Donegal and the North-West region.

It’s also set to build on a history of collaboration and an established partnership between the two organisations.

The aims of the partnership are consistent with the strategic plans and strategic statements of both organisations.

These include working together to provide opportunities for training and education through the gteic network and the network of Donegal ETB FET Centres; promoting and supporting economic development and job creation by working with stakeholders to address their education and training needs; working collaboratively to promote the use of the Irish language and sharing resources and information which will benefit the communities they serve by improving service provision.

It also includes working collaboratively on projects of mutual interest which will benefit the community in Donegal; promoting and facilitating opportunities for community education at local level; encouraging and empowering communities and individuals and providing them with the knowledge and skills to benefit from the county’s natural resources and working with Gaeltacht companies to ensure that the workforce has the necessary skills to sustain and grow and working together to provide the Gaeltacht community with apprenticeships.

A Strategic Planning Group will be established and will meet quarterly to discuss the operation and strategic development of the partnership over the next five years.