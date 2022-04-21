Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Donegal ETB & Údarás na Gaeltachta sign Memorandum of Understanding

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

Donegal ETB and Údarás na Gaeltachta have signed a five-year memorandum of understanding.

The aim is to develop a relationship whereby the two parties recognise each other as partner organisations which will is set to benefit both organisations, Donegal and the North-West region.

It’s also set to build on a history of collaboration and an established partnership between the two organisations.

The aims of the partnership are consistent with the strategic plans and strategic statements of both organisations.

These include working together to provide opportunities for training and education through the gteic network and the network of Donegal ETB FET Centres; promoting and supporting economic development and job creation by working with stakeholders to address their education and training needs; working collaboratively to promote the use of the Irish language and sharing resources and information which will benefit the communities they serve by improving service provision.

It also includes working collaboratively on projects of mutual interest which will benefit the community in Donegal; promoting and facilitating opportunities for community education at local level; encouraging and empowering communities and individuals and providing them with the knowledge and skills to benefit from the county’s natural resources and working with Gaeltacht companies to ensure that the workforce has the necessary skills to sustain and grow and working together to provide the Gaeltacht community with apprenticeships.

A Strategic Planning Group will be established and will meet quarterly to discuss the operation and strategic development of the partnership over the next five years.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Polestar2
News, Top Stories

Major traffic delays in Letterkenny

21 April 2022
Bus inside
News, Top Stories

Extra buses provided in rural areas to support refugees

21 April 2022
luh logo
News, Top Stories

Big drop in number of Covid patients in ICU

21 April 2022
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Top Stories

Parts of Buncrana hit by water outage

21 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Polestar2
News, Top Stories

Major traffic delays in Letterkenny

21 April 2022
Bus inside
News, Top Stories

Extra buses provided in rural areas to support refugees

21 April 2022
luh logo
News, Top Stories

Big drop in number of Covid patients in ICU

21 April 2022
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Top Stories

Parts of Buncrana hit by water outage

21 April 2022
Airplane
News, Top Stories

Belfast International Airport apologises over long queues

21 April 2022
money20171162017705
News, Top Stories

Businesses under threat over insurance costs

21 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube