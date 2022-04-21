Donegal has Ireland’s second lowest Covid 19 incidence rate

Donegal once again has the second lowest per-capita instance of Covid 19 in the state, with all seven Electoral Areas in Donegal returning incidence rates which are below the national average.

Three of Donegal’s LEAs – North Inishowen, South Inishowen and Lifford Stranorlar are among the ten lowest rates in the country.

These figures are based on positive PCR tests only, and do not include positive antigen tests which are registered on the HSE portal.

Nationally, in the two weeks to midnight yesterday, there were 599 Covid 19 cases per 100,000 people. The incidence rate in Donegal was 377, second lowest in the country after Monaghan.

Letterkenny had 163 cases, a rate of 547, Milford had 75 cases, a rate of 545, while Glenties had 119 cases, a rate of 497.

The Donegal Electoral Area had 111 cases, a rate of 419.

Lifford Stranorlar had the eighth lowest rate in the country with 102 cases, a rate of 394, while Inishowen, once the country’s Covid blackspot returned the two lowest rates in the country.

South Inishowen had 66 cases, a rate of 295, while North Inishowen had 42 cases, a rate of 248.