Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Donegal woman looks ahead as new INTO Vice President

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

Dorothy McGinley vice president of the iIrish National Teachers’ Organisation. Photograph Moya Nolan

 

In looking ahead in her new role as Vice President of the INTO, Donegal woman Dorothy McGinley says issues raised at this week’s congress will be high on her agenda.

Ms McGinley, who is originally from Annagry is currently a teacher at Sion Mills Primary School..

Teachers’ salaries, class size, and supports for Ukrainian pupils were among the issues raised at the INTO’s congress this week.

Ms McGinley says the lack of mental health supports in schools is another issue that urgently needs addressed:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Trouble+afoot+at+Stormont+
Audio, News, Top Stories

Protest in Castlederg against Northern Ireland protocol

21 April 2022
candle
News, Top Stories

Update: Man dies following Sligo assault

21 April 2022
Dail Chamber
News, Top Stories

New work-life balance laws approved by Cabinet

21 April 2022
sligo court
News, Top Stories

Man charged with Sligo murders due in court today

21 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Trouble+afoot+at+Stormont+
Audio, News, Top Stories

Protest in Castlederg against Northern Ireland protocol

21 April 2022
candle
News, Top Stories

Update: Man dies following Sligo assault

21 April 2022
Dail Chamber
News, Top Stories

New work-life balance laws approved by Cabinet

21 April 2022
sligo court
News, Top Stories

Man charged with Sligo murders due in court today

21 April 2022
Garda1
News, Top Stories

Man in critical condition following Sligo assault

21 April 2022
classroom
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal woman looks ahead as new INTO Vice President

21 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube