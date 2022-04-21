Donegal woman looks ahead as new INTO Vice President

In looking ahead in her new role as Vice President of the INTO, Donegal woman Dorothy McGinley says issues raised at this week’s congress will be high on her agenda.

Ms McGinley, who is originally from Annagry is currently a teacher at Sion Mills Primary School..

Teachers’ salaries, class size, and supports for Ukrainian pupils were among the issues raised at the INTO’s congress this week.

Ms McGinley says the lack of mental health supports in schools is another issue that urgently needs addressed: