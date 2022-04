Gardaí in Inishowen are urging people not to park in the bus stop at the diamond in Carndonagh, saying they will take action against anyone found doing so.

In a social media post this evening, they say people have been doing so, and as a result, buses are having to double park on the main road in order to collect/drop off passengers.

This, gardai say, is an extremely unsafe situation for all involved, and traffic disruption also occurs as a result.