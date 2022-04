It’s hoped that new funding for Raphoe Castle will help promote east Donegal tourism further.

Almost €30,000 was awarded this week to the Raphoe Community in Action for a conservation report on the Bishop’s Palace.

Its only one of a few remaining castles in Ireland in such good condition.

Chairperson of the Raphoe Community in Action Mary Harte says the long term hope is that the structure will be protected and made safe: