Irish Water to carry out pipe replacement works at Inver

Irish Water is set to carry out pipe replacement works in the Fanaghans area of Inver in the coming days.

300 metres of old water mains are to be replaced with new, modern pipes which Irish Water says, will reduce the number of bursts and water outages impacting customers.

The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to the front of the customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customer’s water supply.

To minimise the impact on customers, areas of work will be limited to short sections.

To facilitate the safe delivery of these works, temporary traffic management will be in place along the N56 however, local and emergency access will be maintained.

The works may involve some short-term supply interruptions which Irish Water understands may cause inconvenience.

The project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water interruptions.

Irish Water and Donegal County Council regret any inconvenience these improvement works may cause.

The works will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Farrans Construction and are expected to be completed in May.