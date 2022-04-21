Live events return to this years Bealtaine Festival

Live events are to return this year to the Bealtaine Festival.

The 25th annual festival commences on May 1st.

The Bealtaine Festival, Ireland’s national celebration of the arts and creativity as we age, will be celebrated throughout the month of May in Donegal.

This year’s theme is In(ter)dependence.

The official launch will take place at the Regional Cultural Centre on May 1st followed by a free concert featuring Brendan Quinn & Band.

Various events are planned throughout the month including “The Eat Well To Live Well” cookery demo with Pauline Sugrue, theatre featuring Conal Gallen & author visits.

A full list of events is available on regionalculturalcentre.com or at your local library.