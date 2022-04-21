Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Live events return to this years Bealtaine Festival

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

Live events are to return this year to the Bealtaine Festival.

The 25th annual festival commences on May 1st.

The Bealtaine Festival, Ireland’s national celebration of the arts and creativity as we age, will be celebrated throughout the month of May in Donegal.

This year’s theme is In(ter)dependence.

The official launch will take place at the Regional Cultural Centre on May 1st followed by a free concert featuring Brendan Quinn & Band.

Various events are planned throughout the month including “The Eat Well To Live Well” cookery demo with Pauline Sugrue, theatre featuring Conal Gallen & author visits.

A full list of events is available on regionalculturalcentre.com or at your local library.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Trouble+afoot+at+Stormont+
Audio, News, Top Stories

Protest in Castlederg against Northern Ireland protocol

21 April 2022
candle
News, Top Stories

Update: Man dies following Sligo assault

21 April 2022
Dail Chamber
News, Top Stories

New work-life balance laws approved by Cabinet

21 April 2022
sligo court
News, Top Stories

Man charged with Sligo murders due in court today

21 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Trouble+afoot+at+Stormont+
Audio, News, Top Stories

Protest in Castlederg against Northern Ireland protocol

21 April 2022
candle
News, Top Stories

Update: Man dies following Sligo assault

21 April 2022
Dail Chamber
News, Top Stories

New work-life balance laws approved by Cabinet

21 April 2022
sligo court
News, Top Stories

Man charged with Sligo murders due in court today

21 April 2022
Garda1
News, Top Stories

Man in critical condition following Sligo assault

21 April 2022
classroom
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal woman looks ahead as new INTO Vice President

21 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube