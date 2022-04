There are major traffic delays being reported in and around Letterkenny this afternoon.

The Ballyraine and Ramelton road areas are said to be particularly affected.

Gardai have confirmed that the long tailbacks are the result of the planned works on the Four Lane project which were due to begin today.

The work is taking place between the Dry Arch and Polestar roundabouts until Friday 29th April.

Motorists are being advised to allow extra time for their journey.