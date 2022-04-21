Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man charged with Sligo murders due in court today

A 22-year-old man charged with murdering two men in Sligo will appear in court again today.

Yousef Palani is also accused of assaulting a third man.

Mr Palani, with an address in Markievicz Heights in Sligo, appeared at a special sitting of Sligo District Court last Thursday.

He was charged with the murders of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee in Sligo town, on April 10th and 12th respectively.

He was also charged with assaulting Anthony Burke in the town on April 9th.

Last week Mr Palani was remanded in custody and is due to appear via videolink again today.

There was no application for bail last Thursday, as bail can only be granted in the high court in murder cases.

His solicitor did ask that his client be urgently psychiatrically assessed.

A large crowd gathered outside the courthouse for last week’s sitting.

