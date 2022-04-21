Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Man in critical condition following Sligo assault

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

Robbery, 92, Inch

A man is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious assault in Sligo town.

The man in his late 30s was attacked in the Rockwood Parade area of Sligo town on Tuesday evening.

He’s since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, where his condition is described as critical.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, and for anyone with video or dashcam footage of the area between 5 o’clock and a quarter past 6 on Tuesday evening, to make it available to them at Sligo Garda Station.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Mica House 5
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mica Scheme possibly extended to other Counties ‘not surprising’

21 April 2022
Trouble+afoot+at+Stormont+
Audio, News, Top Stories

Protest in Castlederg against Northern Ireland protocol

21 April 2022
candle
News, Top Stories

Update: Man dies following Sligo assault

21 April 2022
Dail Chamber
News, Top Stories

New work-life balance laws approved by Cabinet

21 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Mica House 5
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mica Scheme possibly extended to other Counties ‘not surprising’

21 April 2022
Trouble+afoot+at+Stormont+
Audio, News, Top Stories

Protest in Castlederg against Northern Ireland protocol

21 April 2022
candle
News, Top Stories

Update: Man dies following Sligo assault

21 April 2022
Dail Chamber
News, Top Stories

New work-life balance laws approved by Cabinet

21 April 2022
sligo court
News, Top Stories

Man charged with Sligo murders due in court today

21 April 2022
Garda1
News, Top Stories

Man in critical condition following Sligo assault

21 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube