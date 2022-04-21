Man in critical condition following Sligo assault

A man is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious assault in Sligo town.

The man in his late 30s was attacked in the Rockwood Parade area of Sligo town on Tuesday evening.

He’s since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, where his condition is described as critical.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, and for anyone with video or dashcam footage of the area between 5 o’clock and a quarter past 6 on Tuesday evening, to make it available to them at Sligo Garda Station.