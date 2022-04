The PRO of the Mica Action Group says the possibility of the Mica Redress Scheme being extended to other parts of the country is not surprising.

Donegal has been deemed the epicentre of the crisis however the Irish Times quotes an unpublished report from the expert group investigating Mica that states engineers are reporting similar issues in other counties.

PRO Michael Doherty says there’s an onus on TDs nationwide to rally behind the issue to get the best possible scheme over the line: