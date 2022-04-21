Missing Westmeath man may be in County Tyrone

Gardai and police in the north are asking for the public’s help in finding a 23 year old man missing from Co. Westmeath.

Charlie Whelehan has been missing from the Kinnegad area since last Sunday.

It’s believed he may have travelled to the County Tyrone area, and may have access to a white coloured Vauxhall Combo van with a reg number – 06-CN-3886.

Charlie was last seen in the Coalisland area of Tyrone yesterday.

He’s described as being 6 foot in height, of slim build with short fair hair.

He was last seen wearing a green hooded top, navy tracksuit bottoms, a navy and maroon jacket and black trainers.

Anyone with information on Charlie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardai or the PSNI.