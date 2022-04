A number of homes are currently without water in Buncrana.

Irish Water is currently carrying out repair works at Trillick, Upper Gransha, Buncrana which may cause disruption to supply in the area.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.

Works are scheduled to take place until 1:30pm

Irish Water recommends allowing 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time supply to fully return.