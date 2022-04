On the Score this week, Oisin Kelly is joined by former Finn Harps Manager and player Anthony Gorman for our League of Ireland chat.

There’s a preview of the big Donegal Armagh Ulster Championship clash with Barry O’Hagan, the Armagh man living in Donegal and Highland’s Analyst Martin McHugh.

And it’s a big weekend for Letterkenny Rugby Club ahead of the Gordon West Cup Final we hear from the clubs coaching team – Paul O’Kane and Ali Ferguson.