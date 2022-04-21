Update: Man dies following Sligo assault

A man who suffered head injuries in an assault in Sligo has died.

The man who was aged in his late 30’s was attacked on Rockwood Parade in the town on Tuesday evening.

He was initially treated at Sligo hospital but was then transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardai are treating his death as suspicious and a post mortem will be carried out later today.

The scene of the attack was also preserved and forensically examined.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the attack or anyone who was in the Rockwood Parade are of Sligo between 5 and 6.15 pm on Tuesday and who may have video or dashcam footage to come forward.