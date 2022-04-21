We’ve prepared well for UCD – Derry boss Higgins

UCD are the visitors to the Brandywell on Friday night as league leaders Derry City look to get back on the winning trail after a couple of disappointing results.

The mood in the camp at training on Thursday was certainly very upbeat and Ruaidhri Higgins insisted his side was raring to go again on Friday.

“We knew there would be frustrating times this year and there will no doubt be more over the course of a long season” he said.

“I’d be more concerned if our performances were poor but that hasn’t been the case. We were excellent in Drogheda on Monday night but we just need to be more clinical when the chances come.”

“We’ve prepared well for UCD. They have been causing teams a lot of trouble this season and we will have to be ready for another tough game.”

“There are really good attacking options throughout the squad and I know we’re very capable of causing any team problems.”

“We will look to stay on the front foot on Friday night and pick up another three points.”

Brian Maher returns to the City squad after missing the last two games through illness. Elsewhere, the City boss has a clean bill of health, bar his two long-term absentees.