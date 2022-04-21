Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

We’ve prepared well for UCD – Derry boss Higgins

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin
Ruaidhri Higgins. Photo @derrycityfc

UCD are the visitors to the Brandywell on Friday night as league leaders Derry City look to get back on the winning trail after a couple of disappointing results.

The mood in the camp at training on Thursday was certainly very upbeat and Ruaidhri Higgins insisted his side was raring to go again on Friday.

“We knew there would be frustrating times this year and there will no doubt be more over the course of a long season” he said.

“I’d be more concerned if our performances were poor but that hasn’t been the case. We were excellent in Drogheda on Monday night but we just need to be more clinical when the chances come.”

“We’ve prepared well for UCD. They have been causing teams a lot of trouble this season and we will have to be ready for another tough game.”

“There are really good attacking options throughout the squad and I know we’re very capable of causing any team problems.”

“We will look to stay on the front foot on Friday night and pick up another three points.”

Brian Maher returns to the City squad after missing the last two games through illness. Elsewhere, the City boss has a clean bill of health, bar his two long-term absentees.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday April 21st

21 April 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

3,035 new Covid 19 cases reported

21 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

21 April 2022
Polestar2
News, Top Stories

Major traffic delays in Letterkenny

21 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday April 21st

21 April 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

3,035 new Covid 19 cases reported

21 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

21 April 2022
Polestar2
News, Top Stories

Major traffic delays in Letterkenny

21 April 2022
Bus inside
News, Top Stories

Extra buses provided in rural areas to support refugees

21 April 2022
luh logo
News, Top Stories

Big drop in number of Covid patients in ICU

21 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube