2,778 new Covid 19 cases reported today

2,778 new cases of Covid 19 have been reported this afternoon. Of those, 1,171 have been confirmed through positive PCR tests, while yesterday, 1,607 people registered positive antigen tests through the HSE portal.

As of 8 o’clock this morning, there were 599 Covid 19 patients in hospital, 39 of them in ICU.

Latest figures for Letterkenny University Hospital show 20 infected patients, two of them in intensive care.

Over 65s and those with compromised immune systems are being encouraged to get another covid jab.

A second booster vaccine is available for those groups from today, provided its been 4 months since their last dose or since they’ve tested positive for the virus.

The HSE will directly contact nursing home residents and those who are housebound, others can get their jabs through their GP or pharmacist or at vaccination centres.

Head of the HSE’s vaccination programme – Dr. Damien McCallion – says the medical evidence around the second booster is very clear…………..