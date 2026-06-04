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The Outlet

Politicians respond to revised IS465 defective concrete testing standard

Politicians have responded to the revised IS465 standard for testing homes affected by defective concrete.

The updated standard replaces earlier guidance that had been widely criticised for failing to fully reflect the science, in turn, raising concerns about inaccurate results.

Speaking on the Greg Hughes Show, Cllr Martin McDermott said the changes are significant and will likely trigger a wider review of the defective concrete block scheme.

One of the key updates is the inclusion of testing on foundations, which had previously not been part of the process.

Councillor McDermott says he expects the scheme will now be expanded to take account of that change, but a timeline remains unclear:

100% Redress Deputy Charles Ward says he fears that the new IS465 standard is too open:

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