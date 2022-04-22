Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Additional beds won’t solve long term issues at LUH – Rooney

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

A former Assistant General Manager at Letterkenny University Hospital believes additional beds won’t solve issues facing the facility in the long term.

Paddy Rooney says wards are full of people waiting to access a variety of services which are catered for outside the hospital and the focus should be on facilitating more of them.

Mr. Rooney, who is also one of the Directors of Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital says other hospitals are higher up in the pecking order in terms of funding, because of Letterkennys geographical location, other hospitals are higher up in the pecking order in terms of funding:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

derry city council
News

Council workers to strike in Derry and Strabane next week

22 April 2022
luh123
Audio, News, Top Stories

Additional beds won’t solve long term issues at LUH – Rooney

22 April 2022
Ombudsman for Children Dr Niall Muldoon - no repro fee
News, Top Stories

Ombudsman for Children to visit Donegal next week

22 April 2022
Donegal Film Office
News

Donegal to benefit from Creative Ireland funding

22 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

derry city council
News

Council workers to strike in Derry and Strabane next week

22 April 2022
luh123
Audio, News, Top Stories

Additional beds won’t solve long term issues at LUH – Rooney

22 April 2022
Ombudsman for Children Dr Niall Muldoon - no repro fee
News, Top Stories

Ombudsman for Children to visit Donegal next week

22 April 2022
Donegal Film Office
News

Donegal to benefit from Creative Ireland funding

22 April 2022
Polestar2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Week of traffic disruption in Letterkenny expected

22 April 2022
turf2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cllr prepared to go to jail over proposed turf ban

22 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube