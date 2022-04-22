Additional beds won’t solve long term issues at LUH – Rooney

A former Assistant General Manager at Letterkenny University Hospital believes additional beds won’t solve issues facing the facility in the long term.

Paddy Rooney says wards are full of people waiting to access a variety of services which are catered for outside the hospital and the focus should be on facilitating more of them.

Mr. Rooney, who is also one of the Directors of Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital says other hospitals are higher up in the pecking order in terms of funding, because of Letterkennys geographical location, other hospitals are higher up in the pecking order in terms of funding: