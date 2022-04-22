Bid in for redevelopment of Harbour Square in Derry

A bid for £1.7 million is being submitted to the North’s Department for Communities for the redevelopment of Harbour Square, at the rear of the Guildhall.

Derry City and Strabane District Council has approved the submission of the bid, which will potentially include almost £200,000 of match funding from council.

An artist has also been commissioned by council to begin work on a long awaited public artwork which will pay tribute to the role of local shirt factory workers in the local economy throughout the late 19th and 20th centuries.

Foyle MLA Padraig Delargey says it’s a very important site: