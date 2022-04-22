Big increase in job ads in tourism and hospitality

The number of ads for jobs in travel, tourism and hospitality increased dramatically in the first three months of the year, compared with 2021.

Latest data from Irish Jobs-dot-ie found sectors negatively impacted by Covid-19 restrictions saw the biggest growth in the first three months of the year.

7-and-a-half times more jobs were advertised in the travel, tourism and airlines sectors, while almost 4-times more new roles were available in hospitality when compared with the same period last year.

Orla Moran, General Manager of Irish Jobs-dot-ie, says says 22 out of 30 sectors featured, on the site, saw a rise in new jobs advertised: