Cllr prepared to go to jail over proposed turf ban

A Donegal County Councillor has said he is prepared to go to jail over the proposed turf ban.

The proposed ban on the sale and distribution of turf has made headlines in recent weeks, with conflicting statements from Ministers.

While the ban does not appear to be a blanket one, Cllr Michael McClafferty says he has been inundated with calls from concerned members of the pubic over the issue.

Cllr McClafferty is also calling on Minister Eamon Ryan and other Government Ministers to visit Donegal to get a sense of the feeling on the ground:

