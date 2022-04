Coillte has confirmed plans for an upgrade of Ards Forest Park in Donegal.

It follows the launch last evening of the body’s strategic vision for the future, which it says will facilitate 100,000 new hectares of woodland, create 1,200 jobs, build more wind farms, increase timber production for homes and offer additional recreation opportunities.

Coillte’s Managing Director for Forestry Mark Carlin told Highland Radio News that Ards will form a central plank of its development plans for Donegal: