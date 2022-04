Council services across Derry and Strabane are to be impacted next week as UNITE council workers are set to strike again.

Strike action will commence on Monday April 25th and last until May 1st and again from May 3rd to May 8th.

Derry City and Strabane District Council says there will be disruption to a range of services such as refuse collection, street cleansing, recycling centres, leisure facilities.