Donegal to benefit from Creative Ireland funding

Donegal County Council is to receive a share of €551,000 in funding to support the development of creative industries.

The Creative Coast will explore and identify an appropriate cluster model to position the creative sector in all future development in Donegal.

Partners in the project include the Donegal Film Office, Donegal Local Enterprise Office and the Atlantic Technological University.

Creative Ireland has announced funding for 8 new initiatives across the country under the Creative Communities Economic Action Fund.

Commenting on the announcement, Catherine Martin TD, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media says the Creative Communities Economic Action Fund provides an impetus for partnerships and new creative opportunities throughout the country.