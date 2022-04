Derry City earned an emphatic 7-1 victory over UCD at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Will Patching, Cameron McJannett, Cameron Dummigan and two from Jamie McGonigle had the Candystripes 5-0 up at the break.

Ronan Boyce then fired in the sixth before Jamie McGonigle sealed his hattrick.

Martin Holmes reports for Highland Radio Sport…