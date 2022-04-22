Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Number of new home Commencement Notices significantly up on 2021

There’s been a major increase in the number of commencement notices for new homes issued to Donegal County Council.

The government says nationally, there’s been a significant rise in the number of new homes being started, and this is being reflected in Donegal.

Up to the end of last month, 101 commencement notices were received by Donegal County Council, 23 of them in January, 32 in February and 46 in March.

That’s 63% up on the same period last year, when there were 62 notices received, and just over twice the figure in 2020, when there were 49 notices received.

Nationally, the government says the 12 months between April 1st last year and March 31st this year saw commencement notices received for 34,846 new homes.

This, they say, is the highest rolling 12-month total since comparable figures were first published.

 

