Ombudsman for Children to visit Donegal next week

The Ombudsman for Children is to visit Donegal next week.

Dr Niall Muldoon will be highlighting the rights of children and the work of the Ombudsman for Children’s Office during his regional trip to the county and islands.

The Ombudsman for Children, Dr. Niall Muldoon, will visit a number of schools in Donegal and Árainn Mhór this coming Monday and Tuesday.

The visit will highlight the rights of children and the work of the Ombudsman for Children’s Office.

Dr Muldoon, a native of Donegal Town will be joined by the OCO’s Participation and Rights Education unit on his first visit to the county on behalf of the Ombudsman for Children’s Office.

They will visit 11 primary and secondary schools, taking in Donegal Town, Ballyshannon, Ballybofey and Stranorlar, as well as Árainn Mhór Island.

Dr Muldoon, says it is an important trip for the OCO as it marks the start of a national rollout of visits to schools in more remote locations on the islands around Ireland, in regions that would typically find it more difficult to access the office and the services provided by the Ombudsmans office.

