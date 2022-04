Tyrone won the Ulster Under 20 Football Championship on Friday night with a 0-11 to 0-10 victory over Cavan.

At half time Paul Devlin’s side trailed six points to five.

Cavan then led by two just after half time before Tyrone fired over five consecutive scores, four of which coming from Ruairi Canavan who ended the night on seven points.

After the game, Francis Mooney spoke with the Tyrone manager Paul Devlin…

Francis Mooney also got the thoughts of Man of the Match Ruairi Canavan…