Ruaidhri Higgins delighted with Derry's win over UCD

Derry City maintained their one point gap at the top of the Premier Division table after they recorded a 7-1 victory over UCD.

Goals from Will Patching, Cameron McJannett, Cameron Dummigan and Ronan Boyce along with a hattrick from Jamie McGonigle helped Ruaidhri Higgins’ side to a big win.

The only blotch on the Candystripes performance was the concession of the goal from Alex Nolan which proved to be the eighth and last goal of the game.

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins told Martin Holmes after the game he was delighted with his sides performance…

