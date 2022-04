A post mortem examination is taking place today on the body of a man who died after a serious assault in Sligo town.

39-year-old Russell Forde suffered a head injury at Rockmount Parade on Tuesday evening, and later died in hospital.

It follows the killings of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee in the area recently – but the gardai say it’s not connected to their deaths.

Local councillor Gino O’Boyle, has been paying tribute to Russell, who lived in Cranmore in Sligo town.