Week of traffic disruption in Letterkenny expected

Motorists travelling in and around Letterkenny will have to endure a week of potential traffic disruption over works on one of the main arteries into the town.

The resurfacing works are taking place between the Polestar and Dry Arch roundabouts with the road reduced to one lane.

Yesterday, areas leading off the Polestar roundabout were in gridlock as a result.

The work is set to continue until this day week, April 29th.

Speaking on the Nine Till Noon Show, Local Cllr Kevin Bradley says the long term result will be worth it: