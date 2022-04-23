Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Junior League results – Saturday

Donegal Junior League

Results

Saturday 23rd April, 2022
Glencar Inn Division One

Arranmore United 4, Kilmacrennan Celtic FC Res 1
Fintown Harps AFC  1, Oldtown Celtic 2

Old Orchard Division Two
Ballybofey United FC  4, Swilly Rovers 2
Castlefin Celtic 0, Dunlewey Celtic 3

Donegal Junior League

Sunday 24th April, 2022

Brian McCormick Sports & Premier

13:00         Bonagee United FC      vs      Cappry Rovers

13:00         Castlefin Celtic              vs      Glenea United

13:00         Convoy Arsenal FC       vs      Drumkeen United

13:00         Donegal Town FC         vs      Kilmacrennan Celtic FC

13:00         Killdrum Tigers             vs      Keadue Rovers FC

 

 

Temple Domestic Appliance D1

13:00         Drumoghill FC               vs      Fanad United

13:00         Gweedore Celtic           vs      Rathmullan Celtic

13:00         Raphoe Town                vs      Milford United FC
13:00         St Catherines FC           vs      Ballybofey United FC

13:00         Swilly Rovers                vs      Kerrykeel 71 FC

 

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre D2

13:00         Curragh Athletic FC      vs      Gweedore United FC

13:00         Dunkineely Celtic FC    vs      Deele Harps FC

13:00         Lagan Harps FC             vs      Letterbarrow Celtic FC

13:00         Letterkenny Rovers      vs      Glenree United FC

 

 

 

