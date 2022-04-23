Donegal Junior League
Results
Saturday 23rd April, 2022
Glencar Inn Division One
Arranmore United 4, Kilmacrennan Celtic FC Res 1
Fintown Harps AFC 1, Oldtown Celtic 2
Old Orchard Division Two
Ballybofey United FC 4, Swilly Rovers 2
Castlefin Celtic 0, Dunlewey Celtic 3
Copany Rovers FC 1, Drumoghill FC Res 2
22 GAMES TO PLAY
20 GAMES TO PLAY
Donegal Junior League
Fixtures
Sunday 24th April, 2022
Brian McCormick Sports & Premier
13:00 Bonagee United FC vs Cappry Rovers
13:00 Castlefin Celtic vs Glenea United
13:00 Convoy Arsenal FC vs Drumkeen United
13:00 Donegal Town FC vs Kilmacrennan Celtic FC
13:00 Killdrum Tigers vs Keadue Rovers FC
Temple Domestic Appliance D1
13:00 Drumoghill FC vs Fanad United
13:00 Gweedore Celtic vs Rathmullan Celtic
13:00 Raphoe Town vs Milford United FC
13:00 St Catherines FC vs Ballybofey United FC
13:00 Swilly Rovers vs Kerrykeel 71 FC
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre D2
13:00 Curragh Athletic FC vs Gweedore United FC
13:00 Dunkineely Celtic FC vs Deele Harps FC
13:00 Lagan Harps FC vs Letterbarrow Celtic FC
13:00 Letterkenny Rovers vs Glenree United FC