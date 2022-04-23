Resilience training being offered to Mica families in Donegal

Families affected by Mica in Donegal are being offered training to help improve their wellbeing and resilience.

The Community Resilience Training programme is being offered to Mica families and the groups which support them over a four week period beginning on May 5th.

This is the second round of community resilience training, which is coordinated by the Inishowen Development Partnership, but offered to people all over the county.

Project Manager Denise McCool says the training helps people deal with the stresses that Mica is causing………

More information and booking links –

A UNIQUE opportunity for families affected by mica in Inishowen to help improve their wellbeing and resilience is set to take place next month.

Community resilience training to help mica families manage and respond to stress will be delivered to interested families online over a four week period beginning on May 5.

This is the second round of community resilience training, which is funded mainly by the CYPSC and co-ordinated by the Inishowen Development Partnership, to take place following an extremely successful pilot programme.

The resilience training aims help people manage stress and anxiety caused by the defective blocks as well as helping them with feeling overwhelmed by the whole mica scheme in general.

The initiative is open to all families and individuals affected by mica, as well as for support services working in the communities which are impacted by mica in Donegal.

Denise McCool, project manager with Inishowen Development Partnership, said the IDP are delighted to be able to hold the four weekly training sessions online again.

“The feedback we received from the participants in the last training was so positive, so we are delighted that we are in a position to hold these training sessions again,” said Denise.

“The impact mica has had and is continuing to have across our whole county is devastating. From young children to elderly relatives, everyone is aware of stress and strain mica is having on our people.

“The whole process is causing an immense strain within our families and on our people so with that in mind the IDP wanted to see how they could help,” added Denise.

The IDP are now calling on people affected by mica to sign up for the resilience training sessions, which starts on Thursday, and continues every Thursday evening online between 7pm and 9pm.

“The Community Resilience Model has been used in over 20 countries to support and rebuild resilience in individuals and communities impacted by a crisis and severe stress. It has had much successes and we are hoping it will have a similar impact here in Inishowen,” explained Project manager Denise.

“The training is a very practical and hands-on opportunity for people to build resiliency in their own lives and in those of their families.

“It also introduces wellness skills that can easily be learned and taught.”

To register for the programme, which is completely free of charge, search community resilience on Eventbrite or click this link: Community Resilience Training Tickets, Thu, May 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM | Eventbrite

You can also register via the IDP website www.inishowen.ie/whats-on

Meanwhile free the IDP, in coordination with the Inishowen Family Action Network [IFAN] are continuing to provide free counselling sessions to those affected by mica. These can be booked by contacting the IDP office in Buncrana on 93-62218.