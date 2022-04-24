Cockhill Celtic make it nine Ulster Senior League titles in a row after five star performance over Derry City Reserves

Cockhill Celtic won their ninth Ulster Senior League title on Sunday afternoon thanks to a 5-0 victory over Derry City Reserves.

Corey McBride fired Cockhill ahead on eight minutes before Oisin McColgan and Garbhan Friel made it 3-0 at the break.

In the second half Garbhan Friel added his second before the fifth goal was scored by Peter Doherty who headed in a Christy McLaughlin cross.

After winning the title, Cockhill Celtic manager Gavin Cullen joined Pauiric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to discuss the match and winning the ninth successive title…