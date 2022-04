Donegal are through to the semi final of the Ulster Senior Football Championship after they beat Armagh 1-16 to 0-12 in MacCumhaill Park.

Patrick McBrearty’s goal midway through the second half helped Declan Bonner’s side on their way to the seven point win.

Donegal will now take on Cavan in the semi final in two weeks time.

Oisin Kelly, Brendan Kilcoyne and Eamonn McGee have the full time report and wrap…