Donegal fisherman forced to sell catch as fishmeal at loss of €55,000

A Donegal fisherman has warned that enough is enough as the Irish fishing industry is on its knees.

Denis Carberry skipper of the Lauren was forced to send his catch of blue whiting to a fishmeal factory on Friday at a loss of €55,000 due to the ongoing weighing controversy at Killybegs Harbour.

SFPA officers boarded his vessel and instructed him to weigh the fish using a system which would result in the catch being destroyed.

He believes fishermen have no other option but to block Dublin Port:

 

Fr John Joe Duffy meanwhile, has issued a direct appeal to the Taoiseach to find a resolution.

He says there is clear discrimination against fishermen in Donegal when compared to ports across Europe:

Killybegs
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal fisherman forced to sell catch as fishmeal at loss of €55,000

25 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback, Top Stories

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 April 2022
Ballybofey Car Park
Audio, News, Top Stories

New initiative for upkeep of public realm in Twin Towns

25 April 2022
Irish Water logo
News, Top Stories

Burst water main affecting parts of Letterkenny

25 April 2022
