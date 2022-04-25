Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal players named on Ladies Team of the League

Photo Donegal LGFA

Four Donegal players have been included in the Ladies National League Divsion 1 Team of the Year.

Evelyn McGinley, Nicole McLaughlin, Captain Niamh McLaughlin and Karen Guthrie.

There are three survivors from last years team withMcGinley and Guthrie honoured aagin along with Dublin’s Hannah Tyrrell.

Meath’s march to a very first Division 1 title has been rewarded with the inclusion of seven players on the top flight selection.

Goalkeeper Monica McGuirk is joined on the team by Mary Kate Lynch, team captain Shauna Ennis, Emma Troy, Orlagh Lally, Vikki Wall and Emma Duggan.

The players will receive their awards at Croke Park on Friday evening, 6th of May.

Division 1 Lidl NFL Team of the League
Monica McGuirk (Meath)
Evelyn McGinley (Donegal)
Mary Kate Lynch (Meath)
Leah Caffrey (Dublin)
Shauna Ennis (Meath)
Emma Troy (Meath)
Orlagh Nolan (Dublin)
Nicole McLaughlin (Donegal)
Orlagh Lally (Meath)
Vikki Wall (Meath)
Niamh McLaughlin (Donegal)
Emma Duggan (Meath)
Hannah Tyrrell (Dublin)
Karen Guthrie (Donegal)
Lisa Cafferky (Mayo)

