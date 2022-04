An emergency meeting is being held in Dungloe this evening as the future of the Mary from Dungloe Festival is in jeopardy.

Committee members have issued an urgent request for volunteers to ensure the survival of the annual event.

The meeting will take place this evening at 6pm in the Ionad Teampall Chróine, Dungloe.

Mary Ward, a member of the Mary From Dungloe Festival Committee says support from the committee has been central to the running of the festival: