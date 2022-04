The Health Minister says the Government’s planning to fund IVF treatment for potential parents.

Stephen Donnelly’s revealed couples who struggle to conceive are expected to benefit from the state-funded treatment in 2023.

The Irish Mail on Sunday says IVF treatment can cost from 4,000 euro to 6,000 euro for a single cycle.

Fianna Fail Senator Catherine Ardagh’s welcoming the move and has gone through IVF treatment herself: