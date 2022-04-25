Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

‘Minister Ryan completely out of touch with rural Ireland’ – Cllr McClafferty

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

It seems Minister Eamon Ryan is rowing back on proposed new laws to ban the sale and distribution of turf.

He now says it won’t apply to rural communities of fewer than 500 people but will instead focus on commercial and retail activities.

There’d been clashes between the coalition parties over the issue but Minister Ryan says it won’t be a case of inspectors going into cottages and ‘sifting through the grate’.

Councillor Michael McClafferty who last week claimed he was prepared to go to jail over the ban on turf says this latest stance is a waste of time.

He says Minister Ryan is completely out of touch with rural Ireland:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Killybegs
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal fisherman forced to sell catch as fishmeal at loss of €55,000

25 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback, Top Stories

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 April 2022
Ballybofey Car Park
Audio, News, Top Stories

New initiative for upkeep of public realm in Twin Towns

25 April 2022
Irish Water logo
News, Top Stories

Burst water main affecting parts of Letterkenny

25 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Killybegs
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal fisherman forced to sell catch as fishmeal at loss of €55,000

25 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback, Top Stories

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 April 2022
Ballybofey Car Park
Audio, News, Top Stories

New initiative for upkeep of public realm in Twin Towns

25 April 2022
Irish Water logo
News, Top Stories

Burst water main affecting parts of Letterkenny

25 April 2022
MFD
Audio, News, Top Stories

Emergency meeting being held to discuss survival of Mary From Dungloe Festival

25 April 2022
ruraldonegal
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Minister Ryan completely out of touch with rural Ireland’ – Cllr McClafferty

25 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube