New initiative for upkeep of public realm in Twin Towns

A new initiative for the upkeep of the public realm in the Twin Towns is to be rolled out.

Donegal County Council along with the Ballybofey and Stranorlar Chamber of Commerce will trial the initiative which will see a proportion of car parking charges used as grant assistance and will go towards; maintaining an attractive and inviting town centre, ensuring high levels of cleanliness and maintenance, addressing commercial property dereliction, improving walkability and access and increasing environmental, biodiversity and other ‘greening’ programmes.

It is also hoped that it will help address the care and maintenance of a number of small open and communal spaces in the towns.

Councillor Patrick McGowan who proposed the idea says the money will provide much needed funds to carry out the work while generating a sense of local ownership of public spaces: